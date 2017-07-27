FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Roche says real demand, not stocking, drives Ocrevus sales
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月27日 / 下午12点31分 / 9 天内

BRIEF-Roche says real demand, not stocking, drives Ocrevus sales

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG

* Roche ceo says no doubt perjeta will be a substantial growth driver

* Roche drugs head says astrazeneca lung cancer study failure doesn't change roche's plans

* Roche drugs head says sees no risk to regulatory approvals from aphinity study

* Roche drugs head says ocrevus sales reflect demand, not major stocking

* Roche ceo says bullish about cancer immunotherapy, want to play leading role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)

