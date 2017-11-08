BRIEF-Rockwell Automation reports Q4 EPS $1.57

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Rockwell Automation Inc
* Rockwell automation reports fourth quarter and full year 2017 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.69
* Q4 earnings per share $1.57
* Q4 sales $1.668 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.67 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fiscal 2018 EPS guidance: diluted EPS $7.09 - $7.39; adjusted EPS $7.20 - $7.50
* Architecture & software Q4 sales were $752.0 million, an increase of 8.0 percent
* Recorded $43.0 million of pre-tax restructuring charges ($30.7 million after tax or $0.24 per share) in Q4 of fiscal 2017
* Q4 control products & solutions sales were $915.5 million, an increase of 8.7 percent compared to $842.2 million in same period last year
* Expect heavy industries to grow “a bit above company average, with good contribution from oil and gas”
* “Also expect continued growth in consumer and transportation”
