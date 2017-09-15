FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rockwell provides further update on 3 units in business rescue
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月15日 / 晚上6点19分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Rockwell provides further update on 3 units in business rescue

1 分钟阅读

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Rockwell Diamonds Inc:

* Provides further update on three subsidiaries in business rescue

* Says ‍company has had several discussions with three parties regarding a rescue transaction for South Africa units​

* Says discussions ‍resulted in letter from counsel for 1 interested parties to Metis Strategic Advisors, BRPs, on Sept 13

* Says ‍letter informed BRPs that offer was to be expected, it was in excess of liquidation value, they were invited to finalize this for Sept 18​

* Says ‍court date is set for Friday, 22 September 2017​

* Says ‍ BRPs made a motion in Kimberley High Court on Sept 14 to place three subsidiaries back in provisional liquidation​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

