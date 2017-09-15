BRIEF-Rockwell provides further update on 3 units in business rescue

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Rockwell Diamonds Inc:
* Provides further update on three subsidiaries in business rescue
* Says company has had several discussions with three parties regarding a rescue transaction for South Africa units
* Says discussions resulted in letter from counsel for 1 interested parties to Metis Strategic Advisors, BRPs, on Sept 13
* Says letter informed BRPs that offer was to be expected, it was in excess of liquidation value, they were invited to finalize this for Sept 18
* Says court date is set for Friday, 22 September 2017
* Says BRPs made a motion in Kimberley High Court on Sept 14 to place three subsidiaries back in provisional liquidation