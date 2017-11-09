FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rockwell provides further update on three subsidiaries in provisional liquidation
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国财经
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月9日 / 凌晨4点32分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Rockwell provides further update on three subsidiaries in provisional liquidation

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Rockwell Diamonds Inc

* Rockwell provides further update on three subsidiaries in provisional liquidation

* Rockwell - ‍following discussions between counsel for cos, BRPs, C-rock and two parties, Ascot Diamonds and Nelesco 318, an agreement was resolved

* ‍Under agreement, both sets of liquidation applications be postponed to March 16, 2018​

* Rockwell Diamonds-under agreement, ‍applications for leave to intervene would be dealt with prior to liquidation applications, namely, on Feb 23, 2018​

* ‍Court endorsed agreement and ordered that liquidation applications be postponed until March 16, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below