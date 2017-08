BRIEF-Rogers Communications reports second quarter 2017 results

July 20 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc

* Rogers Communications reports second quarter 2017 results

* Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly ‍adjusted basic earnings per share $1.00​

* Rogers Communications Inc - Q2 revenue $3,592 million versus $3,455 million

* Rogers Communications Inc - Q2 wireless postpaid net subscriber additions 93,000 versus additions of 65,000 last year

* Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly ‍basic earnings per share $1.03​

* Rogers Communications Inc - Q2 wireless subscriber postpaid monthly churn 1.05 percent versus 1.14 percent last year

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.93, revenue view c$3.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rogers Communications Inc - Q2 wireless subscriber blended monthly ARPU $62.13 versus $60.18 last year

* Qtrly total cable internet subscribers additions 11,000 versus additions of 12,000 last year

* Rogers Communications Inc - Q2 cable television net losses of 25,000 versus net losses of 23,000