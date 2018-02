BRIEF-Roivant Sciences And Arqule Enter Into License Agreement For Derazantinib In China

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Arqule Inc:

* ROIVANT SCIENCES AND ARQULE ENTER INTO LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR DERAZANTINIB IN CHINA

* ARQULE INC - ‍DEAL TERMS INCLUDE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT TO ARQULE OF $3 MILLION AND AN ADDITIONAL $2.5 MILLION DEVELOPMENT MILESTONE WITHIN FIRST YEAR​

* ARQULE INC - ARQULE IS ALSO ELIGIBLE FOR REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES ON FUTURE SALES OF DERAZANTINIB IN GREATER CHINA

* ARQULE INC - COLLABORATION BETWEEN CO AND ROIVANT WILL EXPAND CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF DERAZANTINIB

* ARQULE - ‍ GRANTED A ROIVANT UNIT AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE DERAZANTINIB IN PEOPLE‘S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, HONG KONG, MACAU, TAIWAN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: