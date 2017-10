Sept 28 (Reuters) - Rokmaster Resources Corp:

* Rokmaster acquires zinc-lead-silver property

* Rokmaster Resources Corp - has acquired 100 pct interest in 11 mineral claims totaling 620 hectares adjacent to its Duncan Lake zinc project​

* Rokmaster Resources Corp - ‍deal terms include share payment of 450,000 shares of co's stock and 2.5 pct NSR in favor of arms-length seller​