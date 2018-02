BRIEF-Roku Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.06

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Roku Inc:

* ROKU RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE GREW 28% YOY TO $188.3 MILLION

* ACTIVE ACCOUNTS INCREASED 44% YOY TO 19.3 MILLION AT QUARTER END‍​

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* SEES Q1 TOTAL NET REVENUE: $120 MILLION TO $130 MILLION

* “GIVEN THE TRAJECTORY OF THE PLATFORM SEGMENT,WE EXPECT RAPID REVENUE GROWTH AND GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION TO CONTINUE IN 2018”‍​

* SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE $660 MILLION TO $690 MILLION‍​

* SEES Q1 2018 TOTAL GROSS PROFIT $52 MILLION TO $58 MILLION

* SEES 2018 NET INCOME LOSS $55 MILLION TO $40 MILLION

* SEES Q1 NET LOSS $21 MILLION TO $15 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $182.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CONTINUED TO SEE SHIFT IN ACCOUNT GROWTH TO ROKU TV LICENSING PROGRAM, MORE THAN HALF OF NEW ACCOUNTS COMING FROM LICENSED SOURCES IN Q4‍​

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $661.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER GREW 48 PERCENT YOY TO $13.78

* ADVERTISING REPRESENTED ABOUT THREE QUARTERS OF PLATFORM REVENUES IN QUARTER, UP FROM LESS THAN TWO THIRDS IN PRIOR YEAR

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $131.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: