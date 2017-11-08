FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Roku qtrly net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $8.79
2017年11月8日 / 晚上9点31分 / 更新于 13 小时前

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Roku Inc:

* Roku Inc - qtrly total net revenue increased 40% yoy to $124.8 million‍​

* Roku Inc - qtrly average revenue per user grew 37% yoy to $12.68

* Roku Inc - active accounts increased 48% yoy to 16.7 million at quarter end‍​

* Roku Inc - qtrly net loss per share attributable to common stockholders basic and diluted $8.79

* Roku - sees Q4 total net revenue $175 million to $190 million‍​

* Roku - sees Q4 net loss $14 million to $8 million

* Roku - third quarter net loss of $46.2 million was impacted by a $37.7 million charge

* Roku - Q3 pro forma basic net loss per share, which excludes the impact of the change in fair market value, was $0.10

* Q3 revenue view $110.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $177.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2yiTuu2) Further company coverage:

