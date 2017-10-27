FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ronin Trading and SW Investment Management announce additional nominations to board of Peregrine pharmaceuticals
2017年10月27日 / 下午12点45分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Ronin Trading and SW Investment Management announce additional nominations to board of Peregrine pharmaceuticals

1 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Ronin Trading and SW Investment Management announce additional nominations to board of peregrine pharmaceuticals

* ‍ronin Trading LLC - nominating Richard B. Hancock, Joel Mccomb for election to Peregrine’s board at co’s 2017 annual meeting of stockholders​

* Ronin Trading says reiterates “demand for peregrine to hold 2017 annual meeting without further delay​”

* ‍Ronin Trading - co, SW Investment Management collectively own about 9.6 pct of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc’s outstanding shares of common stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

