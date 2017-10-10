FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ronin Trading, SW Investment Management nominate James Egan to Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Board
2017年10月10日 / 下午5点16分

BRIEF-Ronin Trading, SW Investment Management nominate James Egan to Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Board

1 分钟阅读

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ronin Trading, LLC and SW Investment Management LLC:

* Ronin Trading and SW Investment Management announce additional nomination to Board of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals

* Ronin Trading and SW Investment Management - ‍nomination of James (Jamie) J. Egan, for election to Peregrine’s Board at co’s 2017 annual meeting

* ‍Ronin Trading and SW Investment Management say collectively have beneficial ownership of about 8.9% of Peregrine’s outstanding shares of common stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

