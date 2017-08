July 11 (Reuters) - root9B Holdings Inc

* root9B Holdings announces 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 31 percent to $2.7 million

* root9B Holdings Inc says Q1 cybersecurity revenue increased to $1.9 million from $0.7 million in Q1 2016

* Q1 loss per share from continuing operations of $0.62

* root9B Holdings Inc - Continue to expect "improved" operating results in 2017

* Q1 net loss per share $0.74 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: