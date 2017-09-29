FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Root9b Holdings says Eric Hipkins resigned his positions as a director & CEO
2017年9月29日 / 晚上9点28分 / 19 天前

BRIEF-Root9b Holdings says Eric Hipkins resigned his positions as a director & CEO

1 分钟阅读

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Root9b Holdings Inc

* Root9b Holdings says on Sept 28 eric hipkins resigned his positions as a director & CEO of co, effective immediately - SEC filing

* Root9b - ‍on Sept 28,Centriole reinsurance co held auction for all of collateral at which no qualified bidders other than secured creditors appeared​

* Root9b Holdings Inc- as a result of auction, co no longer has any operating assets and has no ability to generate revenue - SEC Filing

* Root9b Holdings Inc - co's secured creditors entered a bid of $12.5 million and acquired all of collateral at auction Source text: (bit.ly/2xI2zNL) Further company coverage:

