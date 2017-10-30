FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rosehill Resources agrees to acquire up to 9,100 net undeveloped acres and certain producing oil and gas properties
2017年10月30日 / 晚上8点46分 / 更新于 14 小时前

BRIEF-Rosehill Resources agrees to acquire up to 9,100 net undeveloped acres and certain producing oil and gas properties

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Rosehill Resources Inc

* Rosehill Resources Inc - ‍agreed to acquire up to 9,100 net undeveloped acres and certain producing oil and gas properties in southern delaware basin​

* Rosehill Resources Inc - deal ‍purchase price is of $77.6 million for initial identified 4,565 net acres​

* Rosehill Resources Inc - as per deal, ‍subject to certain conditions, Rosehill may acquire up to an additional 4,535 net acres at same price per net acre​

* Rosehill Resources Inc - ‍co intends to finance acquisition with preferred equity, debt or a combination thereof ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

