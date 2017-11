BRIEF-Rosehill Resources reports qtrly total rev $15.3 mln

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Rosehill Resources Inc

* Rosehill Resources Inc. Announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.08

* Rosehill Resources - ‍producing over 7,100 net boe per day for first 10 days of november, an increase of 53% over daily average of q3 2017​

* Rosehill Resources Inc sees ‍2017 production 5,700 - 5,900​ boe/d

* Rosehill Resources Inc - ‍in q3, company’s net daily production averaged 5,296 net boe per day​

* Rosehill Resources Inc - sees 2018 total capital‍​ of $150 million - $200 million

* Rosehill Resources Inc sees ‍2018 production 12,000 - 14,500​ boe/d

* Rosehill Resources Inc qtrly total revenues $15.3 million versus $9.7 million