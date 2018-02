Jan 31 (Reuters) - Rosenthal & Rosenthal, Inc :

* ROSENTHAL & ROSENTHAL, INC - ANNOUNCED COMPLETION OF DEAL TO ACQUIRE DOMESTIC FACTORING PORTFOLIO OF BB&T CORPORATION​