Sept 15 (Reuters) - Rovio Entertainment Oy

* Says sets preliminary IPO price range of 10.25-11.50 euros per share, market cap 802–896 million euros

* Says main owner Trema to keep 36.6 percent shareholding after IPO, assuming the final price is in the middle of the preliminary price range

* Says trading expected to start in Helsinki bourse's main list in October 3 Source text in Finnish: here Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)