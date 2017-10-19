FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月19日 / 上午11点01分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Rowan announces launch of ARO Drilling

1 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Rowan Companies Plc

* Rowan announces launch of ARO Drilling

* Rowan Companies Plc - ‍ARO Drilling, co’s 50/50 joint venture with Saudi Arabian Oil Company commenced operations on October 17, 2017​

* Rowan Companies Plc - ‍As part of initial startup of aro drilling, rowan and saudi aramco contributed equal amounts of cash into joint venture​

* Rowan Companies Plc - ‍Pursuant to aro drilling shareholders’ agreement, Saudi Aramco will sell an additional jack-up rig in 2017 to ARO Drilling​

* Rowan Companies Plc - Rowan will sell an additional two jack-up rigs to ARO Drilling once they complete their current contracts in late 2018​

* Rowan Companies - Co, Saudi Aramco agreed aro drilling will purchase 20 future newbuild rigs that will be constructed by Saudi Aramco Manufacturing JV

* Rowan Companies Plc - 20 future newbuild rigs to be constructed by a Saudi Aramco Manufacturing JV expected to be delivered between 2021 and 2030​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

