BRIEF-Rowan Co's unit got notice of early termination from Anadarko Petroleum

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp

* Rowan Companies - ‍on Nov 13, co’s unit got notice of early termination from Anadarko Petroleum as per co’s drilling contract for drillship Rowan Resolute​

* Rowan companies plc says ‍pursuant to terms of the drilling contract, termination will become effective on June 1, 2018​ - SEC filing

* Rowan - ‍following termination, co expects to receive lump sum payment from Anadarko for remainder of term of drilling contract at rate of $418,400/day​ Source text: (bit.ly/2hwCh9J) Further company coverage: