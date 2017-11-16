FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rowan Co's unit got notice of early termination from Anadarko Petroleum
2017年11月16日 / 晚上9点34分 / 更新于 17 小时前

BRIEF-Rowan Co's unit got notice of early termination from Anadarko Petroleum

1 分钟阅读

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp

* Rowan Companies - ‍on Nov 13, co’s unit got notice of early termination from Anadarko Petroleum as per co’s drilling contract for drillship Rowan Resolute​

* Rowan companies plc says ‍pursuant to terms of the drilling contract, termination will become effective on June 1, 2018​ - SEC filing

* Rowan - ‍following termination, co expects to receive lump sum payment from Anadarko for remainder of term of drilling contract at rate of $418,400/day​ Source text: (bit.ly/2hwCh9J) Further company coverage:

