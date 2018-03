Feb 28 (Reuters) - Rowan Companies Plc:

* ROWAN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.89

* ‍NET INCOME FOR QUARTER INCLUDED A $151.7 MILLION, OR $1.18 PER DILUTED SHARE, GAIN ON SALE OF ASSETS TO ARO DRILLING​

* QTRLY REVENUE $296.7 MILLION VERSUS $351.8 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $271.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.31

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.30 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)