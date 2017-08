July 28 (Reuters) - Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited:

* ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM -SUBMITTED CONDITIONAL NON-BINDING EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FOR TRANSACTION WITH PLATINUM GROUP METALS RELATING TO ITS MASEVE BUSINESS

* CO HAS ENTERED INTO DISCUSSIONS , WHICH IF SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDED MAY HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON CO'S SECURITIES