July 26 (Reuters) - Royal Bancshares Of Pennsylvania Inc :

* Royal Bancshares of Pennsylvania Inc reports second quarter profit driven by net interest margin expansion and continued credit quality improvement

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 earnings per share $0.11 excluding items

* Royal Bancshares of Pennsylvania- net interest income increased 16.9% for three months ended June 30, 2016 to $7.5 million for three months ended June 30