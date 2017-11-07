FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Royal Caribbean Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.49
频道
专题
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
深度分析
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
中国财经
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 下午1点13分 / 更新于 17 小时前

BRIEF-Royal Caribbean Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.49

2 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd:

* Royal caribbean reports record third quarter earnings

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.49

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd sees ‍2017 adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $7.35 to $7.40 per share​

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd - qtrly total revenue $2.57 billion versus $2.56 billion last year

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd - ‍Q3 results include a $0.20 negative impact from recent hurricanes​

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd qtrly ‍net yields were up 5.3% on a constant-currency basis (up 5.9% as-reported)​

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd sees ‍2017 net yields are expected to increase approximately 6.0% on a constant-currency and as-reported basis​

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd qtrly ‍net cruise costs excluding fuel per apcds were up 5.7% on a constant-currency basis (up 6.0% as-reported)​

* Royal Caribbean Cruises sees ‍2017 NCC excluding fuel per apcds are expected to be up approximately 2.0% on a constant-currency and as-reported basis​

* Q3 revenue view $2.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd - ‍full year 2017 forecast for adjusted earnings per share includes a $0.26 negative impact from recent hurricanes​

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd - ‍company is experiencing strong early booking trends for 2018​

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd - ‍projected capex for FY 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 are $0.6 billion, $3.2 billion, $2.1 billion, $2.5 billion and $2.5 billion, respectively​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below