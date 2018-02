Jan 31 (Reuters) - Shell:

* SHELL AGREES TO SELL STAKE IN THAILAND’S BONGKOT FIELD TO PTTEP

* ‍ANNOUNCEMENT HAS NO IMPACT ON SHELL‘S OTHER BUSINESS INTERESTS IN THAILAND​

* ‍AGREEMENT IS FOR SHELL'S STAKE IN BLOCKS 15, 16 AND 17 AND BLOCK G12/48​