4 天前
BRIEF-Royal Gold reports Q4 earnings per share $0.31
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
2017年8月9日 / 晚上9点08分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Royal Gold reports Q4 earnings per share $0.31

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Royal Gold Inc-

* Royal Gold reports record annual revenue, earnings and cash flow

* Q4 earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 revenue $109 million versus I/B/E/S view $109.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Royal Gold Inc qtrly volume of 86,700 gold equivalent ounces an increase of 16%

* Royal Gold Inc says entered into a new $1 billion, 5-year revolving credit facility with a final maturity in june 2022

* Royal Gold Inc says new credit facility replaces royal gold's prior $650 million credit facility that was set to mature in march 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

