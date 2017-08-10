FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年8月10日

BRIEF-Royal Nickel Corp announces Q2 earnings per share C$0.02

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Royal Nickel Corp

* RNC announces Q2 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.02

* ‍Gold material mined at beta hunt during Q2 was 1,351 tonnes per day, up 27% compared to Q1 of 2017​

* Royal Nickel Corp - ‍In 2017, RNC expects its 30% share of production from reed mine to be 4-5 kt of copper and 0.8-1.1 koz of gold​

* ‍Qtrly gold sales at beta hunt were 5,891 ounces, a decrease of 4% compared to 6,132 ounces sold in Q1 of 2017 ​

* Royal Nickel - ‍Guidance for 2017 gold production remains at 50-60,000 ounces for beta hunt mine; guidance for full year remains unchanged for Reed Mine​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

