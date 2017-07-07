BRIEF-Royal Nickel Corp arranges $6 mln financing to fund 2017 gold exploration programs

July 7 (Reuters) - Royal Nickel Corp

* RNC announces arrangement of $6 million financing by its True North Nickel subsidiary to fund 2017 gold exploration programs

* Royal Nickel Corp - RNC confirms its intention to transfer its 68% interest in TNN's exploration assets to Focused Capital Corp

* Royal Nickel - following amalgamation, which is expected to be completed in August 2017, resulting issuer will hold all of TNN's assets and will be renamed Orford Mining Corp

* Royal Nickel Corp - Osisko Mining, Premier Gold Mines Limited agreed to become shareholders of Orford upon closing of spin-out transaction

* Royal Nickel - proceeds from flow-through financing to be used to fund "Canadian Exploration Expenses" related to co's Qiqavik property in Québec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: