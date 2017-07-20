FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Royal Nickel Corp says mined production for June 2017 at beta hunt averaged over 1,800 tonnes per day
2017年7月20日 / 中午11点45分 / 16 天前

BRIEF-Royal Nickel Corp says mined production for June 2017 at beta hunt averaged over 1,800 tonnes per day

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - Royal Nickel Corp

* Royal Nickel Corp - mined production for June 2017 at beta hunt averaged over 1,800 tonnes per day

* Royal Nickel Corp - co reports beta hunt mined gold production increased by 50% to 8,281 ounces in Q2 of 2017

* Royal Nickel Corp - mined nickel production during Q2 was 10.1 kt and milled production was 9.6 kt at a mill grade of 2.84%

* Royal Nickel Corp - nickel in concentrate production was 0.24 kt during q2, a 60% increase compared to Q1 of 2017 at beta hunt mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

