BRIEF-Royal Unibrew A/S says entered into an agreement with Gruppo Campari to acquire Terme di Crodo
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月4日 / 下午3点39分 / 14 天前

BRIEF-Royal Unibrew A/S says entered into an agreement with Gruppo Campari to acquire Terme di Crodo

1 分钟阅读

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Royal Unibrew A/S

* Market position in Italy considerably reinforced by the acquisition of the Freedea Lemonsoda business from Gruppo Campari

* Acquisition of Freedea Lemonsoda doubles number of must-stock products in italian business

* Acquisition price of DKK 0.6 billion ; enterprise will be acquired free and clear of debt and liabilities​

* Acquisition is expected to increase revenue in Italy significantly, corresponding to an additional net revenue of dkk 245 million​

* Acquisition is expected to strengthen Royal Unibrew’s earnings per share (eps) already in 2018

* Royal Unibrew A/S says ‍financial target of a medium-term ebit margin of about 16% remains unchanged​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

