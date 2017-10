Sept 25 (Reuters) - Royalty North Partners Ltd:

* Royalty North announces share consolidation and appointment of officer

* Says Victoria Mcmillan will be officially appointed as Chief Financial Officer effective October 1, 2017

* Says ‍board Of Directors has approved a proposed ten for one consolidation of company’s common shares​

* Says Victoria Mcmillan to replace Steven Krause