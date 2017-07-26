FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 天前
BRIEF-RPC Inc reports second quarter 2017 financial results
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 上午10点53分 / 10 天前

BRIEF-RPC Inc reports second quarter 2017 financial results

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Rpc Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 revenue $398.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $411.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* RPC Inc - currently have indications of strong customer demand through end of 2017

* RPC - recorded $3.8 million gain on disposition of assets during quarter, primarily due to sale of operating equipment related to oilfield pipe inspection business

* RPC Inc - ‍average U.S. domestic rig count during Q2 of 2017 was 895, an increase of 113.1 percent compared to same period in 2016​

* RPC - "current price of oil forces us to be cautious about large capital commitments until we see an environment conducive to sustained higher activity levels" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below