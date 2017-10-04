FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RPM International reports Q1 EPS of $0.86
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月4日 / 上午10点58分 / 14 天前

BRIEF-RPM International reports Q1 EPS of $0.86

1 分钟阅读

Oct 4 (Reuters) - RPM International Inc:

* RPM reports record results for fiscal 2018 first quarter

* Q1 earnings per share $0.86

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2018 earnings per share view $2.85 to $2.95

* Q1 sales $1.35 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.32 billion

* RPM International Inc - full-year eps guidance maintained

* RPM International - “believe that severe hurricane season will initially hinder sales in Q2, but provide higher than originally expected sales in back half”

* FY 2018 earnings per share view $2.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* RPM-Sales growth guidance for balance of fiscal 2018 in industrial,consumer segments is in mid-single-digit range,specialty in low-to mid-single-digit range

* RPM International Inc - co continues to incur expenses relating to ongoing integration of Flowcrete and Euclid into newly formed Euclid Group​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

