FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RR Donnelley & Sons - Entered into asset-based revolving credit facility pursuant to amended and restated credit agreement
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月3日 / 晚上8点56分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-RR Donnelley & Sons - Entered into asset-based revolving credit facility pursuant to amended and restated credit agreement

1 分钟阅读

Oct 3 (Reuters) - RR Donnelley & Sons Co

* RR Donnelley & Sons Co - on Sept. 29, 2017, co entered into an asset-based revolving credit facility pursuant to amended and restated credit agreement

* RR Donnelley & Sons Co - amended and restated credit agreement amends and restates co’s credit agreement, dated as of September 30, 2016 - SEC filing

* RR donnelley & sons co - amended and restated credit agreement provides for a senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility of up to $800 million

* RR Donnelley & Sons Co - amended and restated credit agreement is scheduled to mature on September 29, 2022 Source: (bit.ly/2yVxpCx) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below