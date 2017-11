Nov 2 (Reuters) - Rsa

* Chief executive stephen hester says ~insurance exposure to storm ophelia in ireland likely less than 5 million euros ($5.82 million)

* Chief executive hester ~-insurance losses from mexico earthquakes, californian wildfires “not material”

* Chief executive hester ~says insurance rates likely to rise in hurricane-affected areas of u.s., caribbean Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8589 euros) (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)