Feb 8 (Reuters) - Rubicon Minerals Corp:

* RUBICON MINERALS ANNOUNCES C$10 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FLOW-THROUGH FINANCING

* RUBICON MINERALS - UNDERWRITERS TO BUY BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT, 6.5 MILLION FLOW-THROUGH COMMON SHARES AT C$1.53 PER FLOW-THROUGH COMMON SHARE