Dec 18 (Reuters) - Ruby Tuesday Inc:

* RUBY TUESDAY BOARD OF DIRECTORS REJECTS HIGHLY-CONDITIONAL AND NOT FULLY-FINANCED ACQUISITION PROPOSAL

* RUBY TUESDAY - ‍ON DEC 12, RECEIVED ANOTHER PROPOSAL FROM BOAZ GROUP TO PURCHASE ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OF CO FOR $2.88/SHARE​

* RUBY TUESDAY SAYS BOARD CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND CO'S STOCKHOLDERS VOTE "FOR" PROPOSAL TO APPROVE, ADOPT MERGER AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATES OF NRD CAPITAL