BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday reports Q1 loss per share of $0.16
2017年10月16日 / 下午2点57分 / 5 天内

BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday reports Q1 loss per share of $0.16

1 分钟阅读

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ruby Tuesday Inc:

* Ruby Tuesday, Inc reports fiscal first quarter 2018 financial results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01

* Q1 loss per share $0.16

* Q1 revenue fell 15.3 percent to $217.3 million

* Q1 same restaurant sales fell 5.8 percent

* Ruby Tuesday Inc - ‍as part of asset rationalization plan, co is in process of selling 14 properties with expected net proceeds of $19.4 million​

* Ruby Tuesday - ‍in view of co’s merger agreement with a fund managed by NRD capital, co will no longer be hosting a conference call to discuss Q1 results​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

