BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday to be acquired by NRD Capital for $2.40 per share

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ruby Tuesday Inc
* Ruby Tuesday to be acquired by NRD Capital for $2.40 per share
* Ruby Tuesday Inc - NRD will assume or retire all debt obligations for total enterprise value of approximately $335 million, excluding transaction expense
* Ruby Tuesday Inc - transaction has been unanimously approved by Ruby Tuesday’s board of directors and NRD
* Ruby Tuesday Inc - agreement to be acquired by a fund managed by NRD Capital, an atlanta-based private equity firm