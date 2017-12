BRIEF-Rudolph And Sletten Design-Build Team Selected To Construct New Sacramento Building

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Tutor Perini Corp:

* RUDOLPH AND SLETTEN DESIGN-BUILD TEAM SELECTED TO CONSTRUCT NEW SACRAMENTO BUILDING

* TUTOR PERINI CORP - ANTICIPATED CONTRACT VALUE IS APPROXIMATELY $238 MILLION

* TUTOR PERINI SAYS UNIT SELECTED BY CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF GENERAL SERVICES TO CONSTRUCT NEW OFFICE BUILDING AT 1215 O STREET IN DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO

* TUTOR PERINI CORP - DGS EXPECTS TO EXECUTE A CONTRACT WITH UNIT AS SOON AS FEBRUARY 2018

* TUTOR PERINI SAYS ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE OF CONTRACT IS IN EARLY 2021