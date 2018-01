Jan 15 (Reuters) - Rupert Resources Ltd:

* RUPERT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NORTHERN ASPECT RESOURCES LTD.

* ‍ENTERED INTO A BINDING LETTER OF INTENT DATED EFFECTIVE JANUARY 15, 2018 (“LOI”) WITH NORTHERN ASPECT RESOURCES LTD​

* CO HAS AGREED, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TO ACQUIRE ALL OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SECURITIES OF NARL​