BRIEF-Rusoro Mining Obtains Judgment In Canada Against The Republic Of Venezuela

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mena Resources Inc:

* RUSORO MINING OBTAINS JUDGMENT IN CANADA AGAINST THE REPUBLIC OF VENEZUELA AND SEEKS RECOGNITION IN THE STATE OF NEW YORK

* RUSORO MINING LTD SAYS OBTAINED A JUDGMENT AGAINST REPUBLIC OF VENEZUELA IN SUPERIOR COURT OF JUSTICE IN ONTARIO, CANADA, IN EXCESS OF $1.3 BILLION

* RUSORO MINING - JUDGMENT ARISES OUT OF RUSORO‘S ONGOING DISPUTE WITH VENEZUELA OVER SEIZURE OF ITS GOLD MINING PROPERTIES IN COUNTRY

* RUSORO MINING SAYS VENEZUELA HAS NOT APPEALED OR SOUGHT TO VACATE JUDGMENT, AND ITS TIME TO DO SO HAS EXPIRED

* RUSORO SAYS HAS FILED SUIT IN SUPREME COURT OF STATE OF NEW YORK (NEW YORK COUNTY) SEEKING RECOGNITION OF CANADIAN JUDGMENT

* RUSORO MINING SAYS ANY JUDGMENT ISSUED IN NEW YORK WILL ALSO ACCRUE INTEREST AT 9% PER ANNUM UNTIL JUDGMENT IS FULLY PAID Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: