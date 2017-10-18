FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Russia's En+ to covert Glencore's stake in Rusal into En+ GDRs
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年10月18日 / 下午4点15分 / 3 天前

BRIEF-Russia's En+ to covert Glencore's stake in Rusal into En+ GDRs

1 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s holding group En+ Group said:

* En+ Group signed non-binding term sheet with Amokenga Holdings Limited (AHL), a subsidiary of Glencore plc, for the conversion of Glencore’s 8.75 percent shareholding in Rusal into global depositary receipts representing ordinary shares of En+ Group.

* The conversion is expected to occur following the completion of the announced initial public offering by En+ Group.

* Upon completion of conversion, En+ Group’s shareholding in Rusal would increase to 56.88 percent from 48.13 percent.

* En+ says ‍following completion of transaction, AHL would be entitled to appoint Glencore CEO to the board of directors of En+ Group.​

* En+ is not required to make a mandatory takeover offer as a result of transaction. Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below