BRIEF-Russia's Lenta says TPG replaces one of non-exec directors
比特币飙破11000美元后回落 短线惊惊涨引发泡沫疑虑
比特币
比特币飙破11000美元后回落 短线惊惊涨引发泡沫疑虑
综述：美国发出强烈警告 称一旦爆发战争将"彻底摧毁"朝鲜政权
深度分析
综述：美国发出强烈警告 称一旦爆发战争将"彻底摧毁"朝鲜政权
专栏节选：科技股为什么没有崩盘？--今周刊「老谢开讲」
财经视点
专栏节选：科技股为什么没有崩盘？--今周刊「老谢开讲」
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月30日 / 下午4点34分 / 更新于 9 小时前

1 分钟阅读

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Lenta Ltd. says:

* Steven Hellman has been appointed as a non-executive Director of Lenta Ltd., effective from Dec. 1, 2017.

* Hellman will serve as one of three nominees of TPG on the board of directors, replacing Stephen Peel who is resigning from the board to launch a new private equity fund.

* Hellman is the former Regional Chief Executive Officer of Credit Suisse for Russia and the CIS, a position he held from 2010 to 2016, during which period he advised Lenta in connection with its initial public offering and other corporate finance and strategic matters.

* TPG Group owns a 33.97-percent stake in Lenta. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
