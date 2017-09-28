FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's Mechel says Vnesheconombank agrees to restructure $190 mln loan
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月28日 / 下午3点24分 / 20 天前

BRIEF-Russia's Mechel says Vnesheconombank agrees to restructure $190 mln loan

1 分钟阅读

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s coal and steel producer Mechel says:

* Vnesheconombank (VEB) has agreed to restructure a loan for up to $190 mln for Elgaugol, a part of Mechel’s mining division;

* The deal will extend the debt’s maturity until the second quarter of 2022;

* “By signing this agreement with Vnesheconombank, Mechel Group has completed the process of restructuring its debt with Russian banks,” Oleg Korzhov, Mechel chief executive, said in a statement;

* “The development of the Elga deposit is our key investment project which we will continue to work on together with Gazprombank, and our agreement with Vnesheconombank is an important step that enables us to move forward,” he added. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

