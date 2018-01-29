BRIEF-Russia's MTS sees core earnings up slightly in 2018 - BCS

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s top mobile phone operator MTS :

* In a preliminary forecast, the company said it expects “zero or slightly positive” dynamics in its operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) in 2018, BCS analysts wrote in a note citing MTS management.

* The company’s dividend target is unchanged for 2018: 25-26 roubles per share with dividend yield above 8 percent, BCS wrote following MTS’s meeting with analysts.

* Sistema, the parent company of MTS, is not demanding a higher dividend payout from MTS as of now, BCS said. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)