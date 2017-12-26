FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Russia's Sistema says court lifts restrictions on shares in MTS, Medsi, power grid
频道
专题
打造中国经济升级版 重在防风险政策协调及财税改革
狗年展望
打造中国经济升级版 重在防风险政策协调及财税改革
中国11月未对朝出口油品 执行联合国制裁决议
半岛局势
中国11月未对朝出口油品 执行联合国制裁决议
中国第四季经济趋势预示2018年将减速--褐皮书
中国财经
中国第四季经济趋势预示2018年将减速--褐皮书
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 26, 2017 / 3:20 PM / 更新于 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Russia's Sistema says court lifts restrictions on shares in MTS, Medsi, power grid

1 分钟阅读

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Sistema says:

* The restrictions to receive income on the corporation’s and Sistema-Invest’s shareholdings of 31.76 percent in MTS , 100 percent in Medsi and 90.47 percent in Bashkirian Power Grid Company have been lifted on Dec. 26

* The above mentioned restrictions were removed as part of the implementation of the settlement agreement entered into by the corporation and Sistema-Invest with Rosneft, Bashneft and the Republic of Bashkortostan on Dec. 22 and approved by the Arbitration Court of the Republic of Bashkortostan on Dec. 26. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below