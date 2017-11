Nov 22 (Reuters) - Yandex N.V. says:

* Greg Abovsky has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Yandex, effective Dec. 1, 2017.

* Abovsky will succeed Alexander Shulgin, current COO, who has decided to leave the company.

* Abovsky will continue acting in his current role as the company’s Chief Financial Officer.

* Arkady Volozh will remain Chief Executive Officer of Yandex N.V.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)