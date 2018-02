BRIEF-Ruth's Hospitality Group Reports Q4 EPS $0.31 From Continuing Operations

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc:

* SEES 2018​ ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $29 MILLION TO $31 MILLION

* RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 15.3 PERCENT TO $124.1 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* ‍COMPANY ANNOUNCES 22% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.11 PER SHARE​

‍Q4 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE 1.5% ON A COMPARABLE 14-WEEK BASIS​