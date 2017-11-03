BRIEF-Ruth's Hospitality Group says Q3 earnings per share $0.05

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc-
* Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. Reports third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.05
* Q3 revenue $85.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $87.2 million
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc - board authorizes new $60 million share repurchase program
* Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc qtrly company-owned comparable restaurant sales decreased 1.6%
* Ruth’s Hospitality-new share repurchase program replaces co’s previous $60 million share repurchase program announced in April 2016, which has now been retired
* Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc sees full year 2017 capital expenditures of $20 million to $23 million
* Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc sees full year 2017 food and beverage costs of 29.0% to 31.0% of restaurant sales
* Ruth’s Hospitality -on Nov. 2, co entered into agreement to acquire 6 franchised Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants in Hawaii for about $35 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: