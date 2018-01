Jan 5 (Reuters) - Rxi Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* RXI PHARMACEUTICALS CORP - ANNOUNCED A REVERSE STOCK SPLIT OF ITS SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT A RATIO OF 1-FOR-10

* RXI PHARMACEUTICALS CORP - REVERSE STOCK SPLIT WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE AT 12:01 A.M. EASTERN TIME ON JANUARY 8, 2018

* RXI PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES REVERSE STOCK SPLIT